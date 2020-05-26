Who will replace Prof Kindiki as Deputy Speaker; Raila Uhuru to pick one of the six candidates

After sending Prof Kithure Kindiki to inflation, gears now shift to who elected to take over the Deputy Speaker position in the Senate! Do not be deceived, the plotters of Kindiki ouster already had a successor in mind, in such high stakes schemes usually the end game or outcome is anticipated with all the benefits and conscequences. Uhuru’s handlers are known to be long-term focused, they are not emotional decision makers like William Ruto.

Now, Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata and his Minority counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jr have confirmed that negotiations were ongoing. What they did not tell you is where and between who are negotiations, the truth is they are happening elsewhere not among senators. In politics, a day is like eternity, things change fast and therefore what was projected at the time when it was decided that Kindiki must go is no longer tenable and therefore a refresh of the long term strategy is being reviewed.

Based on recent happenings like the cooperation agreement between Uhuru and leaders of Wiper, CCM and KANU and also his handshake with Raila the vacant position may after all go to any of these parties BUT not DP Ruto allies.

There is also some piece of shit propaganda doing rounds that senator Sakaja turned down the offer to take over as Deputy Speaker; that is straight hot shit from Sakaja’s mouth, he is trying to be ahead of the game knowing very well that he stands no chance of getting the slot for simple reason; what does he bring to the table? what is his constituency? his background? We all know he was picked by Uhuru alongside Itumbi and others to work on his branding, he has no solid base and he is a creation of Murathe so to speak. You don’t reward your stooge with a negotiating position. Sakaja cannot tell us that his alleged Kalenjin /Mt Elgon/Sabot roots will have a backlash on him, ofcoz his other is Luyha and nobody cares where mothers come from….

Well; here are the top contenders:

1. Prof Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu county senator): She is the late Moi era powerful minister Nicholas Biwott. A former university don just like Prof Kindiki, she is experienced having also served as Member of Parliament. She hailS from Ruto’s backyard, tand therefore her nomination will show that Uhuru still values support of the Kalenjin nation. Her marital home is Keiyo and therefore will be seen as a replacement of Kipchumba Murkomen who is a Sangwen,a minority sub tribe in Elgeyo Marakwet county the home county of the Keiyo sub tribe.

2. Steward Madzayo (Kilifi County senator), he is a retired judge of high court (labour court) and having practiced law in Mombasa for decades. he is experienced , sober and mature. Appointing him will be more of rewarding Raila/Joho axis and also ensuring Coast is under lock and key for the handshake team.

3. Judith Pareno (ODM nominated from Kajiado/Maa nation). This is the most unlikely candidate, her nomination will be more of promoting gender parity and being a Raila YES sir lady she will be expected to executed her mandate on orders … Given that Ledama Ole Kina is keeping his powerful CPAIC chairmanship it is unlikely that she will be given this slot. Senate positions sio za wa Masai pekee haha.

4. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni, Wiper party). Highly likely but then again, he is holding a senior leadership position but if offered then this will be good in terms of career growth and profiling. He is a sober, mature leader and very active and articulate in the senate, he says it as he sees it, being a son of the dynasty club adds the cap to his credentials.

5. Ledama Ole Kina: Well, has just surrendered the Chairmanship of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investment Committee and therefore he is ready to take over the seat. Ledama should grow up and avoid being emotional now that Baba has forgiven him.

6. Prof Sam Ongeri: He is a close ally of both Raila and Uhuru, he is dynasty so to speak. Very experienced, sober and comes from the influential swing tribe the Gusii

Of the six; Prof Kamar, Ledama Ole Kina, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Prof Ongeri stand a high chance of replacing Kindiki.