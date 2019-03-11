Where did the rain start beating jubilee party? DP Ruto shows signs of rebellion

Deputy President William Ruto is now openly staging a rebellion against his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in what is likely to sound the death knell of the Jubilee Party.

Ruto, in an unprecedented move, is going hammer and tongs against the country’s investigating agencies –– headed by Uhuru’s own appointees whom the head of state has time and again given his vote of confidence.

The rebellion has been systematic and was initially being waged by DP Ruto’s allies only.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso claimed Ruto is being persecuted.

At the weekend, a furious DP, taking his cue from his allies, accused investigating agencies of selective prosecutions, devoid of facts and propelled by lies.

Ruto has said that only Sh7 billion on the dams is in question, and every shilling guaranteed, while investigators say the amount is Sh21 billion.

“It’s impunity, it’s politics, and it’s headed in the wrong direction.”

This was the first major pointer that the gloves were off in Jubilee, with the President and his deputy headed for an open clash.