Where are jobs you promised the youth? Corruption kills employment- DP Ruto humiliated

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communication Director Philip Etale has told off Deputy President William Ruto after he labeled Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga the Lord of Poverty.

William Ruto has been making careless and reckless remarks aimed at H.E. Raila Odinga. He uses a bad language not befitting a leader holding the position he occupies in our great Republic of Kenya. Whenever our team… https://t.co/On3ZIJ57qs — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 1, 2019

In a tweet, Etale said that the second in command has proven beyond doubt that he is not a true leader after his recent attacks on the African Union Special Envoy. Etale said that the ODM Leader deserves respect from different politicians including Ruto.

Quote from a respected commentator: “William Ruto may be a trillionaire — and true, the dude has acquired immense wealth since he took office. But he is the face and the true LORD OF POVERTY in Kenya.

Ruto has… https://t.co/ZnqVWYdm8n — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 2, 2019

He further said that it is unfortunate when leaders can make such remarks in public and expect to be elected into higher officers in the near future.

William Ruto has been making careless and reckless remarks aimed at H.E. Raila Odinga. He uses a bad language not befitting a leader holding the position he occupies in our great Republic of Kenya. Whenever our team… https://t.co/On3ZIJ57qs — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 1, 2019

Speaking at a women’s empowerment forum in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, DP Ruto launched a scathing attack against Raila, terming him an enemy of progress.

Ever heard of ‘ kupigia mbuzi guitar?”. That’s exactly what it will be. Let him make noise, shout his voice hoarse, but Raila Amolo Odinga will not respond to him. He has people to do that. In fact after the press… https://t.co/t97UM3WOTU — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 2, 2019

Ruto said that Raila has developed the habit of opposing all government projects to show that Jubilee has failed in its leadership.

He vowed to continue with what he referred to as good work before Uhuru completes his second and final term in office to pave him the way to lead as well.

“You were against the Eurobond because you said it was corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it was corrupt; you were against us building the (Standard Gauge) Railway, you told us it was corrupt,” he said.