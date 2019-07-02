Kenya Today

Where are jobs you promised the youth? Corruption kills employment- DP Ruto humiliated

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communication Director Philip Etale has told off Deputy President William Ruto after he labeled Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga the Lord of Poverty.

In a tweet, Etale said that the second in command has proven beyond doubt that he is not a true leader after his recent attacks on the African Union Special Envoy. Etale said that the ODM Leader deserves respect from different politicians including Ruto.

He further said that it is unfortunate when leaders can make such remarks in public and expect to be elected into higher officers in the near future.

Speaking at a women’s empowerment forum in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, DP Ruto launched a scathing attack against Raila, terming him an enemy of progress.

Ruto said that Raila has developed the habit of opposing all government projects to show that Jubilee has failed in its leadership.

He vowed to continue with what he referred to as good work before Uhuru completes his second and final term in office to pave him the way to lead as well.

“You were against the Eurobond because you said it was corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it was corrupt; you were against us building the (Standard Gauge) Railway, you told us it was corrupt,” he said.

