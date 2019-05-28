“When I look at SONKO, I see JOMMO KENYATTA, he lives in him” – NGUNYI

By Sam Wachira

“Nairobi will never see a governor like SONKO”

Controversial political scientist professor Mutahi Ngunyi has lauded Nairobi governor Mike Sonko for his exemplary performance as a governor of Nairobi.

Speaking while commenting on governor’s performance, professor Ngunyi gave Sonko a clean bill of health and said Nairobi may never see a governor like Sonko.

“When I look at SONKO, I see JOMMO KENYATTA, he lives in him. The two leaders share traits. The same way Sonko gets things done is the same way Kenyatta had things done”

Ngunyi says Nairobi needs a no-nonsense governor like Sonko. Nairobi needs a man like Sonko who understands the language of cartels.

He defended Sonko’s flashy lifestyle by saying he is inspired by the late former President Mzee Jommo Kenyatta. He said that Sonko’s BLING is a sign of political power, for those who understand

“Sonko is the man that Nairobi needs. He is the antidote of dangerous city cartels that bay on the blood of poor Kenyans. Nairobi needs a brave governor who understands the language of cartels, a man who repossesses grabbed land in Gestapo style rather than the one who takes grabbers to court and battle court wars that take years to solve while the thief holds grabbled public land and eventually end up justice by parting with huge bribes. Nairobi needs a governor who does things the street justice way and not a diplomatic one. Mark my words, Nairobi might never get a governor like Sonko. Kudos Sonko and keep doing what you are doing well”

Professor Mutahi also took to twitter and told off those opposing Sonko’s way of doing things and warned them to keep off because they cannot do what he is doing.