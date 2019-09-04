“When did DP Ruto take Kalenjins to the opposition?”- Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has said the decision by Uasin Gishu County to pass Third Way Alliance Puguza Mzigo Bill on Tuesday defies the position of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto on the Building Bridges Initiatives.

Our President initiated BBI & repeatedly said willl implement its recommendations including Constitutional Amendments …. Our DP has time & again pledged his loyalty as Principal Assistant … Uasin Gishu County Assembly as DP’s Home County is therefore insubordinating both. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 4, 2019



Additionally, Kipkorir said DP Ruto has on several occasions pledged his support to his boss, and the act of his home county Assembly endorsing Aukot’s Bill amounts to defying the Jubilee leadership.

Uasin Gishu County is the first Assembly to pass Punguza Mizigo Constitutional Amendment Bill which requires the support of 24 county assemblies to move to Parliament.

Uasin Gishu Assembly Majority Leader Josphat Lowoi said the Bill would support development in the country by making wards accelerated units of development.

Kalenjin Nation County Assemblies are excited with Punguza Mizigo Bill …. No other Nation in Kenya is exhibiting such irrational exuberance …. Kalenjin Nation is the only one that doesn’t want squatters to be evicted from Mau Forest … When did my People join Opposition? — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 4, 2019



Mr Lowoi added: The assembly was of the opinion that Punguza Mizigo Bill will address the perennial election violence in Kenya through the provision of one-term presidency.

Apart from introducing a one-term 7-year presidency, the bill also seeks to reduce the size of Parliament from 416, to 147, and convert the existing 47 counties into units for election to the Senate and National Assembly.

It also seeks to address gender inequality in representation and ensure Kenyans elect one man and one woman from each of the 47 counties into the National Assembly.