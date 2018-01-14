Wetangula, Musalia Demand RailaUhuru Dialogue Before Swearing In, Miguna says Oath First

By Citizen TV

The planned swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga and his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is facing headwinds, with only two weeks left to the January 30th date set for the ‘inauguration’ ceremony.

Citizen TV has learnt that section of NASA principals are not for the controversial swearing in, and are instead pushing for dialogue without necessarily having ultimatums.

According to those privy to the behind the scenes happenings, out of the four NASA principals, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi is pushing Mr. Odinga to drop the swearing in plans. His Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula is also not in the swearing in camp according to the sources.

In Westlands on Thursday and in Trans Nzoia on Saturday, January 13, Wetangula called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form an all inclusive cabinet including nominess from places that did not vote for him contrary to NASA’s initial gameplan.

“Whether you got votes from Luo Nyanza or not, we want to see Luos in your Cabinet. It matters not whether you got votes from Ukambani or not don’t go and pick sycophants, pick people who are respected,” said Wetangula.

Also slowing down the journey to the proverbial Cannan, is the recent Wiper Party suspension of the Lower Eastern People’s Assembly forum raising questions on his party’s commitment to the journey.

“We will meet up with the technical committee so that we can firm up in terms of the details of the funding of the People’s Assembly,” said Makueni Governor and Wiper Chairman Kivutha Kibwana.

The naming of the Assumption of Office committee by the David Ndii led team is yet to happen, with less than 15 days to the swearing in date.

But even with the push for dialogue with Jubilee seemingly falling on deaf ears, Odnga’s close allies are pushing the yet to be named committee to conclude the swearing in plans.

“We are falling back on the August 8th nullified election and we shall use the results and we will demonstrate to anybody that Raila won the election. It is now or never Raila must be sworn in,” said Muthama.

“In the fullness of time they (Jubilee) continue to disparage these efforts then they must prepare for the next stage of engagement. The engagement being that in our considered view they hold power against the order of the law,” said ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka.

Following the alleged fall out, which has since slowed down the ‘swearing in’ momentum, a crisis meeting that will bring together the four NASA co-principals is set to take place on Monday, with the session set to decide and seal Odinga’s fate.

With all eyes set on the Monday meeting, sources say the forum is likely to be used to soften Odinga’s stand and instead pursue a referendum drive that seeks to re-introduce the Bomas draft constitution. Further, the NASA ship seems to be also held captive by the unresolved parliamentary house leadership that saw the Raila Odinga-led ODM Party amass positions to the chagrin of its sister parties