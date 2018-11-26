Abandoned, weakened Wetang’ula threatens to face DP Ruto “Mundu khu mundu” as he puts Mudavadi out of the 2022 game

If you thought Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang’ula would be left out of the 2022 gameplan, then you got it wrong. Luhya Unity could just remain a dream! Recently, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi announced his 2022 presidential bid. However, his gameplan might be destroyed, since Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula will be a presidential candidate in 2022 as well.

This follows an announcement by the party yesterday after a consultative meeting in Elementaita, Nakuru county.

The Bungoma senator said they will conduct elections at the grassroots to revamp the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

A team led by Eseli Simiyu will spearhead the grassroots elections.

“We would like to inform you that the party has deliberated and agreed that I will be the flagbearer come 2022. We will therefore, as from January next year, hold our party elections at grass root level in a move to revamp the party,”said Wetangula.

When asked to comment on the move by former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale to support Deputy President William Ruto for president, Wetang’ula said the party’s stand is clear that it will field a presidential candidate.

On the ongoing maize scandal, Ford Kenya party opposed the proposal pay to farmers Sh2,300 for a bag of mize.

The party said farmers are paramount to the realisation of the Big Four Agenda.

The party says the least the farmers should be paid per bag is Sh3,600 so that they can continue to enjoy the fruits of their work.

“As a party, we support the President’s Big Four agenda and we want to ensure our farmers are paid well, not what the Cabinet is proposing,” said Wetang’ula.

The party announced it will be enjoining the suit filed by one of Nasa affiliate parties over appropriation of funds for political parties by ODM in the coalition.

Wetang’ula said the party has raised various concerns on how the funds are unfairly appropriated by ODM.

He was addressing the media at a hotel in Elementaita yesterday during the party’s strategic meeting towards 2022 general election.

“We will be enjoining suit to demand proper appropriation of party funds that are channelled to Nasa as a coalition. We have directed our legal advisers to proceed to court tomorrow to enjoin the party in the legal proceedings with ANC,” said Wetangula.

Ford Kenya maintained that funds channelled to Nasa as a coalition should be enjoyed equally among all the affiliated rather than ODM taking the biggest share.

Do you think this move by Wetang’ula will affect Musalia Mudavadi’s gameplan?