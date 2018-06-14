Wetangula’s Brother Hon Tim Wanyonyi to BATTLE With Babu Owino And Mike Sonko For Nairobi’s Big Seat

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi on Wednesday declared that he will be contesting the Nairobi governor’s seat.

The MP will be seeking to remove Governor Mike Sonko from office and is likely to face stiff competition from Senator Johnson Sakaja and Embakasi East’s Babu Owino.

He said the desire to take over from Sonko is driven by “numerous complaints” he receives over bad roads and uncollected garbage “yet he is not responsible for them”.

“I am only in-charge of CDF which takes care of education and security development but people are asking me about things that don’t fall in my mandate like poor roads.”

“Therefore, in 2022 I will be in City Hall where such services should be delivered from,” Wanyonyi said.