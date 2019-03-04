Weston must come down, period: Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

By Ngunjiri Wambugu(mp Nyeri town)

Below is an argument by #MachariaGaitho in the #DailyNation expounding the reasons why Weston Hotel must come down, in better language than I could ever do it.

If the DP doesn’t hand this land back to KCAA unconditionally he risks having the public make giving up Weston one of the things the DP will need to do before he can be considered a viable 2022 Presidential candidate.

1. Weston said it bought the land from third parties, who are the ones who should be held liable, while naming Priority Limited and Monene Investments Limited.

2. Strangely enough, there was no evidence on the owners of the two companies being accused, and neither were they called to defend themselves.

3. Stranger still was the ruling by the NLC that Dr Ruto-Weston could keep the irregularly acquired land as long as they paid the purchase price to the civil aviation regulator.

‘Stranger still was the ruling by the NLC that Dr Ruto-Weston could keep the irregularly acquired land as long as they paid the purchase price to the civil aviation regulator. That kind of ruling cannot be allowed to stand. It amounts to regularising an illegality, or legitimising plunder of public property. It sets a precedent where anyone found guilty of theft or possession of stolen property can be allowed to keep the ill-gotten gains as long as he or she paid some peppercorn value. That ruling is a betrayal of the fight against corruption and a salute to the forces of impunity. It is not a privilege that would be given an ordinary person.

‘The Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecution must also step in and pursue the directors of the two companies and KCAA managers who may have colluded with them to illegally grab the public land and then con the innocent Deputy President into buying it’

I just hope it’s not tongue-in-cheek!