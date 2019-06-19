We won’t let you disrespect the president, DP Ruto told

Parliamentarians from across the political divide on Tuesday criticised Deputy President William Ruto and his backers, mostly MPs from central Kenya, for “disrespecting” the President.

This came as the war between the Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams in Jubilee seemed to be headed to Parliament after the former vowed to cut to size perceived rebels in the party.

Eight lawmakers from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper parties, under a new banner dubbed Team Kenya, said Mr Ruto and his backers must unconditionally respect the President as the national leader and the region’s kingpin.

The MPs, who spoke at a cultural competition in Kiambu Town, told off Central Kenya leaders, who have been claiming that the Head of State has lost grip of the region. They said the President’s influence will continue to shape the region’s political future.



They were woman representatives Gathoni wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori), Joyce Kamene (Machakos) and MPs Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Antony Oluoch (Mathare).