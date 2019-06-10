Kalenjins will not elect a thief, DP Ruto should forget 2022, his cartels ‘killed’ farmers- Hon Kamket

Tiaty MP William Kamket has launched a thinly-veiled attack against Deputy President William Ruto over his 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking on Saturday in his constituency, the vocal MP claimed that Ruto is a proud person who cannot take and exercise power with humility.

He also associated the DP with corruption and theft of public resources.

“As a member of the Pokot or Kalenjin community, we have declared our support for Senator Moi should he contest for the top seat. He is composed and orderly unlike those in Tanga Tanga movement who are riddled with theft,” Kamket said.

He also told off the DP saying that the country is being run by President Uhuru Kenyatta and, therefore, ‘the rest should shut up’.

“We will not allow thieves to ascend to power. You can see how hungry they are yapping all over that they are in charge when we know the head of state is Uhuru Kenyatta,” he added.

Kamket is among the few MPs who were elected on a KANU ticket and has been leading campaigns for Gideon Moi’s 2022 presidential bid.

Moi is the KANU chairman and has been dilly-dallying on whether he will run for the top seat in 2022.

His lieutenants, however, have been training their guns on the DP as those of Ruto attack Moi.