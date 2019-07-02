We will soon expose you, the lord of corruption Hon. Sudi blasts Uhuru

It is not once that the Deputy President William Ruto has made scathing attacks on opposition leader Raila Odinga accusing him of propagating poverty in the country.

His latest attack was on Monday where he unleashed ‘the Lord of Poverty’ tirade on Raila. Addressing the Residents of Nyamira, Ruto argued that the Enigma Raila was opposed to all Jubilee development projects from the start. He mentioned the projects such as Eurobond, The Standard Gauge Railway which Raila was so much against capitalizing on corruption to justify his opposition.

Sudi who over time has earned a title of Ruto’s ‘attack dog’, owing to his never-ending rants directed to people he perceives to be Anti-Ruto, argued that it is time for Kenyans to know the real chairman of corruption since they are now aware of the Lord of Poverty.



But who is this chairman of corruption?

In numerous events, Raila has tagged Ruto as the high priest of corruption over several corruption scandals that he has been associated with. A slur that has since then generated heat and weight in equal measure between the two leaders and their supporters.

Sudi’s move is made to unhook Ruto from the ‘High Priest of corruption’ tag while retaliating attacks on him following his remarks.

Ruto’s attacks have come a day after Raila revived the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal where he hit out at Ruto for claiming that it was the possible loss of Sh7 billion and not Sh21 billion which was being investigated.

Raila who was in Ruto’s Ruto’s North Rift backyard on Sunday hit out at those who plundered at least Sh21 billion meant for the dams arguing that the said Sh7 billion was not pocket change to “buy mandazi” and should not be referred to as if it were a small amount.