We will send Uhuru and Ruto if they don’t deliver by 2022- Hon. Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has called on the Jubilee government to deliver on its promises.

Speaking on Wednesday, the vocal politician said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto must help each other in delivering the promises to Kenyans.

He noted that having been elected as a team, they have no option but to work together, as a failure on one side would reflect on the other.

This comes amid claims of a looming fallout between the two, with Kabogo opining that this would badly affect their record in government.

“If the president fails the deputy president has failed and if the deputy president fails the president has failed,” said Kabogo.

Kabogo made the remarks on KTN’s Pointblank show on Wednesday night.

The former county boss further warned that Kenyans, him included, will not want to hear anything from any of the two should they fail to keep their promises.

He claimed that this will see them have to both leave power in the 2022 polls, where Uhuru is expected to retire as Ruto seeks to succeed him.

“If they don’t deliver in the next three years we are going to take them home, both of them,” he added.

The remarks come at a time when Uhuru seems struggling to realise his Big 4 Agenda, due to rising political temperatures ahead of the 2022 polls.

The Head of State has blamed this on a section of Mt Kenya politicians whom he says has been engaging in early campaigns, instead of working.