We will not stop politicking, Hon. Alice Wahome dares Uhuru

Kandara member of parliament Alice Wahome has told off president Uhuru Kenyatta to do his work and stop disturbing them on issues politics.
The Deputy president allied mp who was speaking on day break show, Citizen TV said that Uhuru was reprimanding them to do that because he will not be running in 2022.
The Kandara MP said that the president picked a deputy president who was a politician and should be ready for full politics because he has a dream to fulfill.
When asked if the politics were to be done at the cost of development, the lady Mp said that there is no cost to development arguing that member of parliament do not implement projects.
On her side, the Laikipia women representative Cate Waruguru said the will continue accompanying the deputy president all over the country arguing that president Uhuru declared tha Ruto is is right hand man.

