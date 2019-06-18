We will not stop politicking, Hon. Alice Wahome dares Uhuru

Kandara member of parliament Alice Wahome has told off president Uhuru Kenyatta to do his work and stop disturbing them on issues politics.
The Deputy president allied mp who was speaking on day break show, Citizen TV said that Uhuru was reprimanding them to do that because he will not be running in 2022.
The Kandara MP said that the president picked a deputy president who was a politician and should be ready for full politics because he has a dream to fulfill.
When asked if the politics were to be done at the cost of development, the lady Mp said that there is no cost to development arguing that member of parliament do not implement projects.
On her side, the Laikipia women representative Cate Waruguru said the will continue accompanying the deputy president all over the country arguing that president Uhuru declared tha Ruto is is right hand man.
Mama Tanga Tanga Hongera
Surely, this woman is overstepping her boundaries. Uhuru said he does not care about your few votes. Inciting your people won’t help you. Soon you’ll be made to cry.
if it was not for handshake with big boy from bondo this levi govermnet would have down by now…….
Since kenyans would have joined raira etc to demand him quit thru civil disobedience……
Baba you are on bad side of history……you were champion of wanyinge rights all along……abandon the man with boy mind….
it was mistake for kiuks and Kenyans voting for person who have never fought for democracy and never suffered due to dynasy background…….
kenya do not belong to dynasties…..akae na io brookeside za ovyo….
Alice sisi hapa machinani tuko na wewe na Tanga Tanga……we are demading development jobs services etc that is our right……io ndio siasa inafanya mtu ako kiruru kiuts watu washenzi……vile failed and cannot achieve anything in under 2.5yrs….
Tanga Tanga muko na votes nyingi CENTRAL.
Io fala inandika iko few votes hana akili….ni dumb….
ndio Alice….siasa no lazima…….tutoe jiggers….tusomeshe watoto kwa mashule poa….tunjenge hospitali……tuongee kuhusu mbei ya kahawa..majani..mahindi…..tunataka maidhs mazuri…..nyumba mzuri….choo mzuri…….choo ya flash…nyumba ya mawe….ama ni anje my frens….
is amazing you see the kileweke grup…na handshake grup trooping to old man that made ufisadi normal…..build wards bila services…..umaskini….
….it is shocking you see the kileweke grup…na handshake grup trooping to old man that made ufisadi normal…..build wards bila services…..umaskini….increased….
We kiuks and normal thinking kenyans that kibaki for blocking this failure boss and his thirvy grup to pretend they are coming to see him after terribly tunning gava and cresting poverty……and selling us to chinese…whole sale….
yes Alice.
Kenyans want to know debts and loans being servicing from indepedence……
Kenyans can discuss how to construct remaining part of sgr with taxes…..
and the winner is DR. WSR ….Congratulation Our Waiting Prezo come 2022.
young turks mps etc like Ndidi,Ichugwa in central etc stand by truth…..like Alice…..we will vote for you in parties you vie in ….jp is shell now …mlevi and baba can take it…..
sio pesa nyingi ya ukora na compromised security zitaamua 2022 ……..kenyans will votes Tanga Tanga……son of down trodden kenyans……..
We will stand by WSR all way……