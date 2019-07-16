We will not let you destroy the government, Hon. Ngunjiri tells of DP Ruto

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

KIELEWEKE KIGUMO

Today we worshipped at ACC & S (Africa Christian Churches & Schools), Kangari, Kigumo Constituency, Muranga County. Our host was Hon Ruth Wangare Mwaniki, MP Kigumo; and an Iron Lady for #TeamUhuru

Team in Kigumo was;

1. Hon Mercy Gakuya

2. Hon Ruth Mwaniki

3. Hon. Muturi Kigano

4. Hon Joseph Nduati

5. Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

6. Hon Gathoni Wamuchomba

Former MPs Present

1. Hon Kilemi Mweria

***

In my comments to the congregation I focused on the following;

1. Mt. Kenya leaders have been meeting and will continue meeting to plan and organize development in our region. There is no where Mt. Kenya leaders meet to plan anyone’s downfall. Like leaders in other regions our meetings are geared towards developing our region, and they will continue ‘wapende wasipende’

2. When campaigning we used to produce posters with our own & Uhuru’s portrait. However Uhuru’s took most of the page while ours were small & at the corner. This was how we as Jubilee candidates in Mt. Kenya associated ourselves with Uhuru. It’s also how we got elected. But today some of us are showing outright disrespect to the president, despite pledging to stand with him and support him fully, just 24 months ago.

3. On the first Jubilee PG meeting on 30th August 2017 President Uhuru Kenyatta requested all of us elected leaders to NOT get involved in competitive campaigns for the next 4 years, and work for the people who voted for us, and unite the country. He then committed that in 2021 he would be the campaign manager for the Jubilee candidate. We all agreed. However today we have leaders led by his deputy who say they cannot be stopped from campaigning for 2022, by anyone.

4. Governments are not popular. However those who publicly attack a government are those who want it to lose favor with the public, and become illegitimate. This is usually done by the opposition so as to weaken the government in power in readiness to beat them at elections and take over. If you are in government as an elected or appointed leader or technocrat and you have a problem with something the government is doing you speak to your colleagues, seniors or juniors, and solve it internally. However in Kenya we have people elected and appointed to government fighting the government in public podiums like opposition! They are attacking Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and now the ruling party’s Secretary General! Clearly they want to weaken the government – why?

***

(For the comments of the other speakers we were with please look through what Amo Muchiri Amos Martha JM Miano or Eric Makara Wambui posted on their platforms.

#Kitaeleweka