We will not give you our votes through those Brokers, DP Ruto warned

The meeting convened by powerful Kikuyu Council of Elders on Friday at Kabiru-ini in Nyeri had a strong backing by powerful individuals in government, reports the Nation.

At the meeting, speakers condemned Deputy President William Ruto over what they termed as disrespect to President Uhuru Kenyatta. They also rebuked leaders allied to Ruto from Central Kenya.

Sources claim that a powerful senator from Mt Kenya, a powerful Principal Secretary and top State House officials had blessed and organised for elders presence.

Over 2,000 elders from Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Nakuru attended the meeting. They all demanded that political leaders respect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chairman Wachira Kiago fired the opening salvo: “We love peace, but our silence should not be taken for granted. The community will not bow to intimidation and threats. This is the message we are sending today and we will be taking around the country.”

“The DP has been playing petty politics meant to undermine the President and divide Central Kenya, despite the Head of State telling politicians to stop early campaigns,” said Peter Munga