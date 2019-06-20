We will join ODM, better off than Jubilee with best brains: Hon. Ngunijiri

Bahati Member of Parliament now says that the ruling Jubilee Party is indeed having lots of problems currently.

Speaking on Wednesday, the lawmaker cited the ongoing disagreements within the party, which he blamed on lack of proper communication channels.

He said that the party does not hold deliberations between members and leaders, hence its latest troubles, blaming its woes on the absence of parliamentary group (PG) meetings.

“We don’t meet PG, hatukutani PG (we don’t meet for PG). Hatukutani kama chama (we don’t meet as a party),” he said on Radio Jambo’s Mazungumzo Waziwazi, Wednesday night.

He said that Jubilee cannot be compared to opposition’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which was its main competitor in the 2017 polls.

Ngunjiri said that unlike Jubilee, ODM is better off on matters communication, ranking it above Jubilee.

He stated that ODM also appears more organised and united, and seems to be having a common stand on matters important to it.

“If you look at ODM, part of it is organized, they meet as a party and chase members when they decide to. However, I don’t know why they hate women (Ukiangalia ODM, part of it is a bit organized. Wanakutana kwa chama na wakiamua wanafukuza mtu wanamfukuza na sijui mbona wanachukia wamama),” he said.

He was most likely referring to Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who was unsuccessfully ousted over claims of disloyalty, after months of dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngunjiri’s remarks come at a time when the party seems divided down the middle regarding Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, and also seems disunited on the election debate in its entirety.