We will donate more to churches, Mbadi’s bill will flop- Hon. Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has expressed opposition to a bill being drafted in a bid to regulate the amount of money that civil servants give during fundraisers.

The bill is sponsored by Suba Suba South MP John Mbadi and seeks to cap donations to churches at Sh100,000 with those giving more having to explain the source to the ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Speaking during a funds drive at St Teresa Catholic Church in Ngeria on Sunday, Sudi said the bill is ill intended and vowed to ensure it does not see the light of day.

“We are God-fearing people brought up knowing the importance of giving and we will not allow an individual to deny us God’s blessings only because they don’t trust in God,” he said.

“Come rain come sunshine, the bill will not even pass the door of parliament. Nobody has forced anyone to take money to the church, they should take theirs wherever they want without disturbing us,” added the MP who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto

He further said that even if the bill passes, it will not stop them from contributing to churches.