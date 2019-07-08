We will donate more to churches, Mbadi’s bill will flop- Hon. Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has expressed opposition to a bill being drafted in a bid to regulate the amount of money that civil servants give during fundraisers.
The bill is sponsored by Suba Suba South MP John Mbadi and seeks to cap donations to churches at Sh100,000 with those giving more having to explain the source to the ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
Speaking during a funds drive at St Teresa Catholic Church in Ngeria on Sunday, Sudi said the bill is ill intended and vowed to ensure it does not see the light of day.
“We are God-fearing people brought up knowing the importance of giving and we will not allow an individual to deny us God’s blessings only because they don’t trust in God,” he said.
“Come rain come sunshine, the bill will not even pass the door of parliament. Nobody has forced anyone to take money to the church, they should take theirs wherever they want without disturbing us,” added the MP who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto
He further said that even if the bill passes, it will not stop them from contributing to churches.
Comments
Gordon KaLorna Teti says
IF it is true that Suba South MP John Mbadi who doubles as Minority leader in Parliament and Chairman of ODM is drafting a Bill to regulate the amount of money (not more than Ksh. 100,000/=) that William Ruto and his associates should give to church fundraisers, then he should know that he is in effect campaigning for and making William Ruto more popular with voters at the grass-root. This is a poorly thought out political strategy that must be dropped since it is going to work against ODM and its leadership.
Apart from the traditional colonial churches such as the Catholic, Anglican, SDA, Salvation Army, all, if not majority of the independent local Churches in Kenya, are founded as business ventures and avenues for money making and profiteering. They are not based on the foundation of spiritual nourishment. Therefore, whoever is opposed to Ruto’s donations to these churches, which boast of a sizeable number of membership and followers across the country, will be an enemy of the same people hence the voters. Politics is a game of numbers acquired through political mobilization and this is what Ruto is doing through church fundraisers.
John Mbadi and those like Gordon KaLorna Teti who are opposed to using the churches in cleansing and laundering of money acquired through corruption and theft of public resources should do so through public political speeches and awareness campaigns to educate Kenyans and voters on why what Ruto is doing is destroying and not improving the lives of Kenyans . Taking this matter to Parliament is a wrong political strategy which will backfire.
Ot says
We are all Godfearing pple,we are not measured in the digre of donation but of our faith. I wish the so called religeon leaders would say truth.