We will continue with the so called anti-Ruto La Mada meetings- Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

Yesterday Nyeri Town Constituency was the venue of a meeting to discuss matters Nyeri County development.

Together with my Nyeri County MP colleague’s Hon Kanini Kega (Kieni), Hon Gichuhi (Tetu), Hon Kiai (Mukurweini), Hon Mugambi (Othaya), and Hon Rigathi (Mathira) we sat with ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Lands PS Muraguri, Senator Ephraim Maina, Governor Mutahi Kahiga, & Deputy Governor Dr. Caroline Karugu. We were also joined as by the Regional Commisioner Mr. Wilfred Nyagwanga & County Commissioner Yatich Kipkemei.

We updated each other on projects in the pipeline from respective constituencies as well as from the county government, how to fastrack them, as well as how to ensure the others that are still outstanding are mainstreamed.

Key issues that are of importance to Nyeri Town Constituency include the dualing of the Kenol-Marua-Nanyuki road; tarmacking the Nyeri-Kiandogoro-Nyandarua road (& several other roads being within Nyeri town), rehabilitation of the Mau Mau roads network, moving from the current 99% electricity connectivity to 100% by December, the April 2020 Presidential commissioning of the ICT Technology Centres at Dedan Kimathi, the expansion and commercialisation of the Nyaribo Airstrip, the commissioning of New KCC at Kiganjo, the reestablishment of Kenya Industrial Estates, the Oncology Hospital, strategic investment in Nyeri Level 5 Hospital, outstanding title deeds for colonial villages, funds for the remaining 6 Constituency Irrigation Projects … AND completion of the Ruringu stadium. Etc.

We also discussed our coffee & tea industries; value addition to fish-farming, macadamia and avocado; and how the other BIG4 projects (UHC, Manufacturing and Housing) are doing in Nyeri County.

Another meeting is scheduled in coming weeks.

Otherwise – Notûthiîte Owega.

#KitaelewekaMashinani