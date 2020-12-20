We will back Raila Odinga 2022 to deepen unity’- Gikuyu elders led by SK Macharia confirm

The council’s visit to Raila’s home was loaded with traditional symbolism.

A concoction known as thathii was specially brewed to convey the ceremonial significance of the visit to Opoda farm by the delegation.

This according to the Muranga Eminent Persons delegation is a special expression of friendship and a celebration of fraternity.

As per the Gikuyu tradition, elders visit the home of an ailing mate to wish him quick recovery, where thathii is concocted and the elders break bread at the home of their peer, to signify well wishes.

Other leaders present include Siaya Senator James Orengo, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and Oburu Odinga.

The council of eminent persons of Murang’a County paid ODM leader Raila Odinga a visit at his Bondo home on Saturday, to among other things, have a heart to hear.

The council led by their Chairperson Joe Kibe, called on Kenyans to shun divisive politics and embrace unity to fuel the country’s development agenda.

“Raila is our long term friend and we have come to express our happiness that his health has improved,” the Chairman said.

He added: “For the young generation, we are keen towards showing them a bright path of good governance.”

The visit signified commitment to mutual deeper causes that include national reconciliation and matters of good governance.

The council had four representatives: Chairperson Joe Kibe, Secretary Dr. Nyamu Njoka, former ACK Bishop Rev. Gideon Githiga and Royal Media Services Chairman Dr. S. K. Macharia.

“I was the given the chance to plan for this meeting and I am glad it has come to fruition,” Dr. Macharia said.