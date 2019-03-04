‘We suspect foul play on Ruto chopper crash, sends coded message’- Hon Keter

By Gideon Keter via Facebook
A special and well trained pilot, a pilot who has been cleared to fly high level dignitaries like President Obama, EU members and Deputy President of Kenya can’t crush just like that.
We need full detailed report to the cause of the crush, our aviation industry should be protected.
Comments
Oridi S says
Death never chooses
Anonymous says
are regime that come to office by killing Saitoto and his colleague to bring in the vampire of the day may be behind downing of this chopper.
but as they scheme these heinous acts, they too , will be faced with the same. They are before God and God’s ravage deleted a whole family despite the foolishness that may be thinking that they have succeeded in committing the crime.