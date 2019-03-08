‘We still remember 2007 you killed our people’ – Hon Wambugu tells DP Ruto allies

By Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu
#SomeoneTellSudiKipchumba
1. That we still remember what happened in 2007 between the Kikuyu and the Kalenjin. We remember who did what, when, and to who.
2. That after 2007 it was only Uhuru who had the capacity to convince Mt Kenya that it was possible to trust Ruto.
3. That outside Uhuru Mt Kenya would not touch Ruto, even with a 10-ft pole.
4. That ‘Heshima si Utumwa’
5. That … #TûtikuenderîoGuoya
#Kitaeleweka
‘WE WILL NOT BE SOLD FEAR’, SUDI!
This a very long ‘non-response’ from Mheshimiwa Sudi. I just hope he wrote all of it himself 😂
But I want to warn him about their attempts to use ODM association as if it’s an insult.
First, ODM has lost 4 elections since 2007. They have complained bitterly after each loss. However the only election there was targeted ethnic violence, which started by being targeted at Kikuyus because they didn’t vote for ODM; was in 2007. The other elections – despite elections going against them, didn’t lead to such violence
The difference between the ODM of 2007 & the one of 2012, 2017a & 2017 b elections; is that the guys from RV had left ODM. So by elimination, these must have been the people behind the 2007 PEV, yes?
#Kitaeleweka
DPP'S Press Statement on Investigation concerning Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Rift Valley Water Services Board #AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/PdLAIGs1tT
— ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) March 8, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
WHY ARE THE LUOS ALWAYS TARGETED TO BE SLAUGHTERED BY GSU EVERY ELECTION CIRCLE?
WHY MUST THE LUOS BE ASKED TO FORGET THE 1969 KISUMU MASSACRES WHICH TURNED THE LUO LEADRS INTO POOR MARGINALIZED POLITICAL BEGGARS AND TUMBOcrats, WILLING TO PRACTICALLY DO ANYTHING ON BEHALF OF THE MT. KENYA CARTELS IN ORDER TO PUT FOOD ON THE TABLE?