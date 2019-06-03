We repent to DP Ruto on our sins, Gov. Waititu tells church

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Sunday sparked a heated debate after asking politicians to repent when they see Deputy President William Ruto.

While speaking during a church service in Kahawa Wendani, the first-term governor explained that politicians should have reverence for the DP since he is a key pillar in the Jubilee administration.

“We have to touch on politics when we are in church because that is our work. We are not pastors.

“Our boss, the Deputy President is here. Therefore we have to repent. The same way pastors repent to bishops, we repent when we see Ruto,” stated Waititu.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu consults with DP William Ruto during a church service

His sentiments elicited mixed reactions on social media. Most people criticized him for being blasphemous.

Kenyans criticized theb sentiments on social media. Here are some of the sentiments:

Njooh Kimani wrote, “Why is he in the church if he came to worship a human being?”

George Njuguna posted, “Repenting as in what? Repentance is unto the Almighty God only.”

Wilfred Obonyo commented, “He doesn’t know what the word repent means.”

Margaret Githinji wrote, “You should repent first. How dare you see the log in your friend’s eye? Have removed the speck from your eye?”