We only have Uhuru as our leader, the deputy is a fraud- Kangema mp Muturi Kigano

More rift seems to be building in the Jubilee party.

Kangema Member of Parliament Muturi Kigano now says that members of the Jubilee Party will only take orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Sunday, the MP said only President Kenyatta who is the Jubilee party leader, and the Head of State can give them directions.

“We have only one President. In fact, in Africa and the world at large, we only know the presidents, not deputies. We should not behave like we have two presidents … we only recognise the head of State,” he told the Nation.

On her part, Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya hit out at a section of Mt Kenya MPs who have been championing for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidency, accusing them of sabotaging the president.

She bashed the leaders for allegedly speaking too much without consulting the remainder of the team, urging them to stop politicking and join Uhuru in service delivery.

“In the past we used to have good leaders who would consult widely before issuing remarks. There has emerged a crop of leaders who talk too much. They should know leadership is God-given and should complement the President and his Big Four agenda,” she added.