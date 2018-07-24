“We Have Not Selected The Migori Senate Candidate Yet”- Raila ODM Clarifies

PRESS RELEASE

MISLEADING REPORTS BY THE STAR NEWSPAPER

The National Elections Board of the ODM Party wishes to disassociate itself from reports in the section of the media quoting one Philip Makabong’o, an official of the Party in Migori regarding to the nominations for the Party flagbearer in the Migori Senatorial race. The said report being quoted by the Star newspaper online is unfactual and not sanctioned by the Board or the Secretariat.

The NEB is the only organ of the Party mandated by the Party constitution to conduct elections and carry out nomination exercises and not any other person or organ.The process is still on and the suitable candidate will be announced in due course. I urge the people of Migori County to treat the report as rumours.

Sen. Judith Pareno

Chairperson, NEB

23/07/2018