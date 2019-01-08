We are satisfied with your work in central region , leave the drunk Moses Kuria alone: Jubilee Mps

The Mount Kenya leadership caucus on Tuesday issued a statement outlining their official position in the ongoing feud between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The group which is convened by nominated MP Cecily Mbarire insisted that they have no qualms with the president.

“As leaders from the Mt Kenya region we would like to assure our voters and supporters that we have been engaging with the president and his government through a structured framework established last year in Naivasha.

“We appreciate the work that the Jubilee government has done in our region since 2013,” the statement read in part.

The statement went on to reaffirm their support for the president and his Big Four Agenda initiative as well as the Building Bridges project that he co-founded with ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Mshenzi” Comment

President Kenyatta on Monday insulted leaders who have castigated him over alleged neglect of development in his Mt Kenya region home turf.

“I will ensure every corner of this country will get development. From Kisumu to Mombasa, from Moyale to Namanga. That way, these politics of patronage will end so that all areas can grow regardless of who is in power, Kwa hivo hawa washenzi waachane na mimi (let those idiots stop bothering me),” the president declared.

The president’s comment pushed Bahati MP Ngunjiri Kimani to organize a “mshenzi” march in protest.