We are ready to toe the line Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori,MP Aisha Jumwa pleads with ODM Leader Raila Odinga

A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament from the Coast on Wednesday afternoon paid a courtesy call to party leader Raila Odinga after two of their colleagues were recommended for expulsion from the party.

The ODM disciplinary committee on Tuesday recommended the expulsion of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori from the party over gross misconduct and their outright support of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

According to a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, the Coast MPs – led by Mr. Dori – assured Mr. Odinga of their commitment to the party and relayed similar assurance from Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who is currently attending parliamentary games in Burundi.

“We assure you that we are available for regular consultations with and guidance by the party. As you may have noticed, we have slowed down on 2022 campaigns as you had advised and we remain committed to actions that strengthen rather than weaken the party,” said Mr. Dori.

The embattled Msambweni legislator was accompanied by MPs Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Wiper’s Ali Mbogo (Kisauni).

The ODM party chief, however assured the trio that those mentioned in the committee report will be given a fair hearing by the National Executive Committee.

“Once again, Mr. Odinga asked MPs to tone down on 2022 succession politics and focus on addressing the immediate issues facing the country,” reads the statement sent by the opposition leader’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

“He asked all ODM MPs and MCAs to pay attention to strengthening and building bridges with the party and to supporting the nine-point agenda spelt out in the Building Bridges to the New Kenyan Nation memorandum of understanding.”

The former premier also expressed disappointment with the conduct of Homa Bay County MCAs who have reportedly constantly defied the ODM party’s direction and undermined its standing.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna noted that the Homa Bay MCAs recommended for expulsion; Dan Ochieng’ Were, Evans Dada Marieba, Julius Odhiambo Gaya, Geoffrey Onyango Juma, Paul Ongoro Wamunga and Joshua Okumu Nyabola exhibited violent and unruly behavior, which is against the party rules.