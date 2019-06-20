We are not begging for Uhuru’s endorsement, Kenyans know Raila will fix economy and put country back on track

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has finally address allegations that two of its members approached President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to convince him to endorse Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga for the presidency.
The party has said that claim that its leaders consulted Uhuru during the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o are baseless.
The Raila-led party has said that those spreading rumors about approaching Uhuru are misguided and ill-motivated.
In a statement, which was signed by Director of Communication Philip Etale and released to media houses, the party said that there is no truth in the speculations.
“It is appalling to see the media report that Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and his National Assembly counterpart John Mbadi pleaded with the President to name Mr Odinga as his successor in the 2022 election,” said the party, as quoted by Daily Nation.
The speculations about Uhuru endorsing Raila have already started to elicit mixed reactions from different quarters.
Deputy President William Ruto is anticipating to get the support of the commander in chief of the armed forces.
Ruto, who is considered one of the front runners in the race for power, will be in a better position to clinch the seat if he gets the support from the incumbent President when that time comes.
