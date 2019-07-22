We are not campaigning for anyone , Kieleweke team declares

KIELEWEKE KANGEMA & GITHUNGURI

Today #TeamKenya had two separate events;

1. Church Service at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Kiambaa in Githunguri Constituency, C/o Hon Paul Koinange

2. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Kanyenyaini Catholic Parish – Kangema Constituency, C/o Hon Muturi Kigano

****

Our key message was that the unity brought about by the handshake is what’s enabling the President deliver the Big4 to Kenyans as seen by the factories being restarted; roads being constructed, energy plants being launched, etc. we also emphasized that the fight against corruption is on course. Finally we reminded Kenyans that’s the President still insists that this is not the time for campaigns; whatever we can promise Kenyans we will do in 2022 we can do now.

***

I also clarified that’s we are not campaigning for anyone for 2022. This means we aren’t campaigning for Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka or Ekuro Aukot. Right now what we are doing is supporting HE to deliver on his legacy. 2022 will take care or itself when we get there. Pls ensure your guys get the context right.

***

Other points I made include;

1. Our team is a ‘fellowship’ that meets to jointly lobby as well as coordinate development for our region. We meet regularly with government officials including Cabinet Secretaries – and in many places including La Mada – to help the government deliver on its mandate.

2. The ‘Handshake’ has enabled the President to continue delivering the promises he made to Kenyans. Of late we have seen the President revive various industries. He was in Dandora reviving New KCC and we expect him in Nyeri Town to revive the Kiganjo KCC. He also launched Africa’s largest Wind Power Plant in Turkana.

3. The reason we fight against pre-mature campaigns is because they are divisive in nature. When we engage in divisive campaigns then it becomes very difficult to do development programs as each project is viewed from a political angle. It’s also foolish for a party in power to promise to campaign prematurely for the next election; it makes it look like there are certain things you will do when ‘in power’ then (2022), whilst you are also in power now.

4. When all elected leaders in Mt. Kenya were campaigning they all associated themselves with President Uhuru. Currently they are busy engaging in 2022 campaigns going against what the (same) President has asked all of us to do.

5. When we were fighting Raila Odinga we did it on behalf of our party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta. Then Uhuru told us that his fight with Raila is over, after the handshake, and we should now all work together in harmony. So who are those moving around fighting the handshake and Raila Odinga fighting on behalf of?

(For what the others said visit Amo Muchiri Amos or Martha JM Miano

***

#TeamKenya

#Kitaeleweka