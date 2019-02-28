We are funded by Kenyans of goodwill and well wishers, Ekuru Aukot declares

The Third Way Alliance Party has opened up on the contributors behind its 2017 presidential campaigns and its ongoing referendum push.

The party fronted its leader Ekuru Aukot for the 2017 presidential race before he emerged a distant third and second in the August 8 poll and October 26 repeat respectively.

The party Secretary General Frederick Okango on Thursday came out to reveal that most of the funds came from Kenyans pockets and those of wellwishers.

He added that the same is the case currently, as the party has been crisscrossing the country gathering signatures from Kenyans in its ‘Punguza Mzigo’ referendum push.

Okango said that some of the funds used in the trips came for their own pockets, and the remaining again coming from Kenyans of goodwill.

“We don’t have the billions some of these big parties have but have been using our own money to cater for the referendum push costs. Other funds have been coming from Kenyans,” said Okango.

“We have not been lucky to use choppers in our search for signatures though we had the privilege in 2017,” he added.

The party is pushing for among others, the reduction of elective seats and abolition of nominated slots and is read wants the election of two representatives per county.

The two, according to the party, will be a male and a female.

But the referendum is facing competition from another referendum push being spearheaded by opposition leader Raila Odinga and his allies.

However, Raila’s push seeks to expand the government by reintroducing the Prime Ministerial seat.