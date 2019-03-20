We are behind Raila in three-tier system of government -CoG says

Governors have endorsed a proposal for the formation of a three-tier system of government, saying it will strengthen devolution.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Tuesday told the Nation they would push for the creation of regional governments.

The idea was first floated by ODM leader Raila Odinga, who argues that some counties are not economically viable.

Mr Odinga, who is pushing for constitutional changes, wants the country to be divided into 14 regions.

The three-tier system means that the country retains the current county and national governments while creating regional governments.

Mr Oparanya, who is also Kakamega governor, denied that his colleagues serving their second term are seeking a soft landing after the 2022 polls.

“Those arguing that we want a soft landing after our terms expire should know that it is not automatic that we will be elected. How sure are you that you will get these seats yet they are elective?” he posed.

The governor added that constitutional changes should be for posterity. “The three-tier system will strengthen devolution because it is not easy for small units like counties to engage a giant one like the national government,” Mr Oparanya said.

“We have devolved many functions but not the financial control,” Mr Oparanya said. “You still have to go to Nairobi to have things done and this will only be addressed by regional governments. We also need to devolve security and we need a bigger unit to deal with those issues.”

Mr Oparanya said the regional governments would address the issue of formation of regional blocs.

“We are going for regional blocs because of economies of scale. A small county is not attractive to investors,” the governor said.

Mr Oparanya denied claims that the formation of a three-tier system would lead to bloated governments.