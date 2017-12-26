GUN FIRE: Water CS Eugene Wamalwa PELTED With STONES for Supporting Uhuru Jubilee

The CS had just arrived for the Maragoli Festival which is held annually, to join other leaders among them NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.



Wamalwa was frisked to his vehicle when the crowd turned chaotic calling him a traitor. Efforts by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi to calm down the crowd were futile as they began stoning his car.

Police soon took hold of the situation as they shot in the air to disperse the angry mob. This was during the 38th Maragoli Cultural festival held at Mbale in Vihiga County.

