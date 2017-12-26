GUN FIRE: Water CS Eugene Wamalwa PELTED With STONES for Supporting Uhuru Jubilee

The CS had just arrived for the Maragoli Festival which is held annually, to join other leaders among them NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.
Wamalwa was frisked to his vehicle when the crowd turned chaotic calling him a traitor. Efforts by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi to calm down the crowd were futile as they began stoning his car.
Police soon took hold of the situation as they shot in the air to disperse the angry mob. This was during the 38th Maragoli Cultural festival held at Mbale in Vihiga County.
Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264206/anc-s-mudavadi-saves-eugene-wamalwa-from-angry-mob-at-maragoli-festival
Comments
Anonymous says
That was good well done job to treat a betrayer in the right manner the bastard deserved.. I wish they burned him alive.
Anonymous says
resist betrayors
situma wa situma says
kill that dude he deserves
Anonymous says
Do not kill. You will be like them. Just show them your displeasure and avoid them like a plague. The tumbocrats are too mean why can’t he take lessons from sonko. He could have even masterminded his rejection to endear himself to the master who is only happy with rejects from NASA people’s republic.
Anonymous says
That wrath tells u how fed up the country is about the thieving ways of uthamakistan.we are tired of stolen elections.this time we want our Baba sworn in we go separate ways.anything uthamakistan hell no.
situma wa situma says
Anyway i hate him the same way I hate his boss and am sure he cannot even handle a cattledip leadership in luyaland i swear led leak uhurus shoes and will be forgotten very soon
Anonymous says
You v got to chase that crazy bandit out of town…. ,for I and I build the cabin and I and I plant the corn .Did my people before me slave for this country? …… you-v got to chase those crazy bandits out of town …Organized crime TAWE….
Anonymous says
good.well done.western is 100%nasa.
Mjadili says
Madividi ALSO needs to STOP his Betrayal and PHANTOMISM (for Jubilee).
