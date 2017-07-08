Watch Video: Raila cuts Uhuru into pieces, asks him why he hurriedly replaced Nkaisseri with Matiangi

NASA Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has questioned the motive behind the replacement of CS Joseph Nkaisseri immediately after his demise.
The ODM Chief alluded that government knows something about Nkaisseri’s death because they replaced him with Education CS Fred Matiangi even before sending a message of condolence to the bereaved.
Comments
Lucas chacha says
This ugly uncut man has nothing between his ears. Reasoning like a class one kid. kwani when will you grow up baboon? u politicise everything jinga ii
Khalwaleist says
Maybe you are referring to your uncut father.
Anonymous says
You are the one without anything between your ears
Joe Mwangi says
Lucus chacha, you are abig fool and shut up.
peterwilliams says
This Lucas thing is so idiotic.
William Yagomba says
Maybe your mother is the one who told you that he is uncut otherwise how do you.
ni mimi says
so u wanted vacuum so u can starts your idiotic games with gava sorry sana
Anonymous says
Kweli mamake ndiye alimwambia otherwise angejuaje let him respect his father.
Anonymous says
It seems Lucas’s mum ni mwanamke matata sana she tells his son how his father is uncut.
Anonymous says
Of course, for 4 years, raila had not named a shadow cabinet, what does he know about appointments?