Watch Video: Raila cuts Uhuru into pieces, asks him why he hurriedly replaced Nkaisseri with Matiangi

NASA Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has questioned the motive behind the replacement of CS Joseph Nkaisseri immediately after his demise.

The ODM Chief alluded that government knows something about Nkaisseri’s death because they replaced him with Education CS Fred Matiangi even before sending a message of condolence to the bereaved.

  1. This ugly uncut man has nothing between his ears. Reasoning like a class one kid. kwani when will you grow up baboon? u politicise everything jinga ii

