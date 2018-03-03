WARNING! Letter To RAILA ODINGA From The Kisii BANANA PEDDLER

Dear Baba,

My name is Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler. I sell bananas in the streets of Kisii County. I hope this letter finds your in your positive fettle.

Baaba, recently you blundered towards the great people of Gusiiland. You shortchanged one of their esteemed son and spokesman Dagoretti North MP Hon Simba ‘alert’ Arati. That was a pratfall if not corrected soon, may cause you your support base in Bananaland.

His position as Deputy party leader, you let another take. You perfunctorily gave it to a clueless, incompetent, callous woman called Janet Ongera. Whatever Ms Ongera gives you to warrant her protection.

Baba look here, I will tell you something very crucial and I hope you will read it with maximum carefulness.

The best friend a man has in the world may turn against him and become his greatest enemy. His son or daughter that he has reared with loving care may prove ungrateful. Those who are nearest and dearest to us, those whom we trust with our happiness and our good name may become traitors to their faith.

The money that a man has, he may lose. ‘It flies away from him, perhaps when he needs it most. A man’s reputation may be sacrificed in a moment of ill-considered action. The people who are prone to fall on their knees to do us honor when success is with us, may be the first to throw the stone of malice when failure settles its cloud upon our heads.

But Baaba, the one absolutely unselfish friend that man can have in this selfish world, the one that never deserts him, the one that never proves ungrateful or treacherous is his dog.

You see Jakom, a man’s dog stands by him in prosperity and in poverty, in health and in sickness.

He will sleep on the cold ground, where the wintry winds blow and the snow drives fiercely, if only he may be near his master’s side. He will kiss the hand that has no food to offer; he will lick the wounds and sores that come in encounter with the roughness of the world. He guards the sleep of his pauper master as if he were a prince.

When all other friends desert, he remains. When riches take wings, and reputation falls to pieces, the dog is as constant in his love as the sun in its journey through the heavens. If fortune drives the master forth an outcast in the world, friendless and homeless, the faithful dog asks no higher privilege than that of accompanying him, to guard him against danger, to fight against his enemies.

And when the last scene of all comes, and death takes his master in its embrace and his body is laid away in the cold ground, no matter if all other friends pursue their way, there by the graveside will the noble dog be found, his head between his paws, his eyes sad, but open in alert watchfulness, faithful and true even in death.

It’ll be profound for me to state here that there is no shortcut to maturity. There is no substitute for wisdom. Nonetheless, the next best thing to wisdom is silence. You see Sir, there is no contention honourable Arati has exuded the aforementioned character. There is no gainsaying he shares moral and loyal traits with a dog. To buttress my facts, this is the man who has been with you through thick and thin.

Arati has always been prepared to carry all that can be heaped upon him because of you. He has auctioned his life because of you. He has been marked for death because of you. He has been declared persona non grata because of you. He has been deprived of his travel documents because of you. He is ready to pay the ultimate price because of you. May be, he cannot survive without you, and certainly, he cannot die either without you. The question is this, how many sacrifices has Janet Ongera made for you? Why did you give her what was initially Arati’s yet everything had been finalized?

Sir, it would be my duty to sit down in peace. Nonetheless, may I remind you that every man owes a duty to his profession. And so is you Sir.

Simba did not observe any immediate response when the names were being read but he could not help thinking when he was shortchanged without notice.

Mr. President, I shall not weary your time presence longer because I don’t want to appear disrespectful and so it is time I should take my seat and let rest my pen, exhorting you to do justice and remedy the situation now. Please give Arati what rightfully belongs to him.

Lastly, I want to readily confess that it is unnecessary for me to go without telling you how much and how deeply I always appreciate your kindly words, and how absolutely at home I feel by your side.

The next time you visit Gusiiland, we shall be lunching and breakfasting together. I’ll gift you with some Bananas for Mama Ida and your grandchildren.

Sincerely yours,

Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of kisii)