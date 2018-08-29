Why CS Eugine Wamalwa is Pushing for Luhya Unity After Ruto Dumped Him for Ken Lusaka and Rashid Achesa

Luhya leaders who are allied to the Jubilee Administration are in limbo over growing animosity towards the party.

The hostility is due to marginalization and failed promises e.g the Webuye Paper Mills and the collapse o the region’s biggest factory- Mumias.

The alleged Luhya unity that has brought Jubilee and Opposition leaders from the community is a survival tactic being financed by CS Eugene Wamalwa as part of a high powered staregy to stop Deputy President from making inrodas into Western Kenya.

Wamalwa is alive to the fact that Ruto is now using Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Sports CS rashid Achesa as his links to Luhyaland and has renegated him (Wamalwa)