Wajir County Water Resources Development Chief Officer Yussuf Dayib Lauded For Milestone Breakthrough

The Wajir County government famously known to the residents as Shuluq has been faced with ups and downs but not limited to the positive side of the able leadership of governor Mohammed Abdi. One person known for the hard work always on the move to put the county on the positive spotlight is the chief officer for Water resources Development Mr Yussuf Dayib who remains ultimate guru in service delivery to the people of wajir county.



The youthful Chief Officer who has vast experience in Finance Management has been the favorite of the leadership for his efficient service delivery. Ever since he took office he has achieved so much in a short period he has served.

Top on his agenda is to realize to 78% water resource project that is expected to covers 30 wards in 6 sub counties.

So far the charismatic Chief Officer has managed to complete over 40 water boreholes in different wards across the six sub county. Under the leadership of Yussuf Dayib several rehabilitation of existing boreholes has been done including intel/Siltrap and fencing of water pans in several wards.

Yussuf Dayib has also successfully delivered more gen sets to sub counties and conducted hydro geological surveys to determine the quality of groundwater in all sub counties a move aimed at digging more water pan,boreholes and reducing water borne disease occasioned by seasonal rains.The department also enjoys the services of online rapid team that asses real time performance of boreholes to guarantee quality water to the community.



Yussuf Dayib is also actively engaged in planting of trees to realize 10% forest cover in the county in line with the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives.

The department is credited with the lobbying for funds from the national government to commission Habaswein Water supply and ground mapping and Eldas Anole Water project that is set to benefit 45,000 households in both sub counties respectively.

Residents of wajir have been impressed by the service delivery from the Water Department so far under the short period of time however,some have questioned why the department budget allocation has been slashed from 900Million to 400Million when the leadership has proved beyond doubt it can do wonders.



Determining that water is a source of life specially to pastoralist community it is only fair the county government of wajir to invest heavily in this department.

