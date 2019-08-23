Waititu reveals his fear for CS Matiangi, MP Kamanda to DP Ruto

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, on Thursday, told Deputy President William Ruto how Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i and Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, have made his life unbearable.

Waititu said that he has not been comfortable with the way in which the two have been treating him as far as county leadership is concerned.

In a video that has since gone viral, Waititu tries to convince Ruto and other leaders that all is well but from the look of things something is bothering him following a ruling that barred him from accessing his office.

The governor said that his Deputy James Nyoro has taken the advantage of the fact that he was a classmate to Matiang’i to frustrate him at the county level.

He, however, affirmed that he is strong and will forge on without fear of anything.

Other leaders who were present are Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.