Waititu fate sealed as Kiambu Governor Nyoro appoints Joyce Wanjiku as Deputy Governor

It is confirmed that indeed ex Kiambu Governor H E Waititu is ‘finished’, oh yes completely finished as Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has nominated Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi, former Gatundu South MP aspirant, as his deputy.

Governor Nyoro, who was recently sworn in as the new Kiambu County boss following the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu, nominated Ms. Ngugi on Wednesday.

Ms. Ngugi is a counselling psychologist with a Masters degree in Education from Kenyatta University having previously attained a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Egerton University.

She has been the Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services and, in 2017, eyed the Gatundu South parliamentary seat but bowed out at the last minute citing intimidation from other candidates.

The DG nominee, a mother of two, is also the widow of former Gatundu South MP Joseph Ngugi who died of a heart attack at his Runda home on May 21, 2014.