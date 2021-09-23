Governor Waiguru (Kanono) wants to be Raila runningmate, ignore fake threat to join UDA

As the debate rages on who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin, a tug of war has erupted between influential political think tanks from the region who are pushing to position Governor Waiguru as possible running mate of former PM Raila Odinga.
The consensus among those who met at a prestigious city country club was that a woman from the house of Mumbi should be propel WAIGURU to the position of Deputy President come 2022. At an exclusive meeting attended by Mt Kenya bigwigs, a segment of THE OLD MONEY and influential individuals from the Gema community argued that a fresh face would be most ideal. Some of those in attendance pushed for Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. However, others appeared to favour KANONO MUMBI (Waiguru).
Comments
Anonymous says
These born whores are not fit for any public office as shit as the vampire fraudster of odm..
Kenya is not about mt kenya thieves and by now with all the loots that has filled their empty skulls with uji: they should by now invaded the huge land in mt kenya own by shameless thieves and built their capital city at the tip of mt kenya.
these fools only think kenyan issues are mt kenya interest.
Kenya is a beautiful nation in the world and the only cancer is these mt kenya fraudster by birth and useless when dead. All their regimes since 1963 is abyss as this one at present – the mungiki ICC vampire fraudster with it’s kids owing properties and have never worked anywhere to be able to purchase those properties and now they are giving birth to thieves from their dna fossil thief.
Waende wa panguse mkundu ndo wapere mboo. Shenzi kabisa.