Governor Waiguru (Kanono) wants to be Raila runningmate, ignore fake threat to join UDA

As the debate rages on who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin, a tug of war has erupted between influential political think tanks from the region who are pushing to position Governor Waiguru as possible running mate of former PM Raila Odinga.

The consensus among those who met at a prestigious city country club was that a woman from the house of Mumbi should be propel WAIGURU to the position of Deputy President come 2022. At an exclusive meeting attended by Mt Kenya bigwigs, a segment of THE OLD MONEY and influential individuals from the Gema community argued that a fresh face would be most ideal. Some of those in attendance pushed for Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. However, others appeared to favour KANONO MUMBI (Waiguru).