“Wacha Ushenzi Heshimu Gavana SONKO” – ATWOLI Warns KIBICHO

By Alphayo Wepukhulu

Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has warned interior CS Karanja Kibicho against disrespecting Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Speaking in Luanda market yesterday during a fundraiser to promote local footbal club Luanda FC, Atwoli asked Kibicho to stop his witch-hunt against the governor of Nairobi and give him space to serve the people of Nairobi.

Atwoli told Kibicho to respect himself and mind his own PS business and stop forcing his way into the leadership of the County.

He also reminded him to copy the President’s example and give Sonko a breathing space so that he can serve the close to 1million voters who gave him the mandate to serve them.

He sd that Kibicho is the only bitter and uncomfortable Kikuyu man with Sonko’s leadership in Nairobi.He warned him against misusing government agencies like EACC to intimidate elected leaders.

“Mimi nataka kumwambia Kibicho awachane na Sonko afanyie watu wa laki tisa wa Nairobi kazi sababu hao ndio walimchagua. Ningependa kumueleza aige mfano ya rais wa kuleta jamii zote pamoja. Otherwise Kibicho hiyo ni ushenzi. Wacha kufuata fuata governor na fitina ndogo ndogo kama akina dada”