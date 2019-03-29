Viral video of KU students shouting Bobi Wine to President Museveni

Kenyatta University which was forced on postponed all examinations that were scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019, since the institution would be hosting Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni truly showed no love to the president who has been described as a bloody dictator.

Kenyatta University students protested a lecture that was ongoing at the institution’s Amphitheatre by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday.

The students chanted songs in praise of Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine in solidarity to the Ugandan politician.

In a video making rounds on social media, police officers are seen trying to keep off the angry students from the place the lecture is happening.

The students numbering tens at first complained about being locked out of the amphitheatre where Mr Museveni was giving his lecture at the main campus on Thika-Nairobi highway

At first, the students where chanting “haki yetu” (our right) which later morphed into pro-Bobi Wine slogans.

Bobi Wine is a member of Parliament in Uganda and musician who has been vocal against Mr Museveni’s leadership and has been mulling running for president.