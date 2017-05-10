EXPOSED: Uhuru ORDERS Education CS Matiang’i and IEBC Chiloba to BLOCK Governor Joho, DISQUALIFY from Defending seat

President Uhuru Kenya has given express orders to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Okengo Matiang’i to ensure that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is barred at vetting stage from running as a candidate during the forthcoming general elections.

The shocking relevations were leaked to KT by sources close to State House that also revealed that IEBC Ezra Chiloba was present when orders were issued to Matiang’i and agreed to facilitate the scheme so long as the Ministry of Education “produced an official letter indicating Joho’s ineligibility to run as his academic papers were under state investigation”.

The disturbing developments expose President Kenyatta as being unnecessarily cruel, mean-spirited, and spiteful especially toward Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho whom he has specifically targetted for elimination.

In recent weeks, Joho has won favourable rulings preventing the government agencies from incesantly arresting or harrassing him on the basis of fictitious claims that he forged his high school examination results to gain entry into the Nairobi University.

Last month, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita declined to stop Joho from contesting in the elections over his qualifications in a petition filed by a voter believed to have been sponsored by Jubilee leaders.

Joho has emerged as a a strong political force from the coastal region ahead of the general election and has been a constant thorn in the flesh of President Uhuru who is keen to supress his influence in his battle to gain control of Muslim voting block.

With Matiang’i’s move now expected to happen in the next few weeks, political observers wil be keenly watching how the IEBC handles Joho’s nomination documents. Analysts opine that Uhuru has unwittingly crossed the line with his cruel streak against the Mombasa governor who he publicly vowed to exterminate from national politics. Others have called it an obsession.

Acting under presidential orders, several state agencies among the DCI, NIS, EACC, CUE the county commissioner and police have all tried and failed to indict Governor Joho in the last six months going as far as attempting to verufy the Governor’s elementary education credentials.