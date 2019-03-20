VIDEO: You were drugged and immediately forgot about us, Hon. Sudi tells Uhuru

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has once again attacked president Uhuru Kenyatta saying that he was drugged by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Sudi who in the past weeks attacked DCI boss George Kinoti said that the president neglected them immediately Raila came in during the March 9th handshake.

Sudi asked president Kenyatta to tell him where he wronged them after voting for him four times.

He boldly told the head of state to stop persecuting the whole community in the name of stopping William Ruto in the 2022 statehouse race.

Sudi told the residents that Uhuru and Raila have been having schemes which have been failing giving an example of the much anticipated referendum.

Sudi saud they will defeat the rich in all Angeles.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

