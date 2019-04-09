Revealed: Gov Sonko’s Powerful hidden hand in Embakasi by-election, Hon Mawathe victory

By Sylvester Otongoro

People have congratulated hon Mawathe for retaining his Embakasi South seat after beating ODM candidate hon Irshad Sumra.

However, what people forget is that behind Mawathe’s victory, there are people that worked tirelessly to ensure Mawathe retains his seat.

One of those people that silently facilitated the entire exercise to ensure Wiper wins was Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Before elections, governor Sonko also known as governor 047 played a bigger role in ensuring ODM candidate fails.

Sonko is the most networked politician in Nairobi followed closely by ODM chief Raila Odinga. Previously, Uhuru was networked when he was controlling the Mungiki but not anymore. They can hardly attend his meeting if he summons them.

Sonko knows how to deal with the people of Nairobi especially those that are on the slums. He resonates well with them because he speaks their language.

During the campaigns, Sonko was captured on camera saying he will ensure Mawathe and Wiper party retains. Although he was not visible on the ground, he facilitated well the campaigns. He directed and facilitated Kamba politicians led by Mavoko Mp Patrick Makau.

Sonko is among the silent forces that were hell-bent on ensuring Baba’s soldiers are defeated. It is because of the Handshake that he did not want to avail himself and campaign for Mawathe.