VIDEO: Sonko Wins Round One As Uhuru Promises ‘No Plan’ Of DISBANDING Nairobi County

Friday, President Kenyatta was forced to defend his decision to wade into the city’s affairs, saying it is only meant for the good of the public. “Nairobi County is here to stay. What we have done is to partner in some areas where we think will be beneficial to the public,” said the President at State House Friday.



The national government has already taken over repair of roads in the city through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura). Saturday Standard understands the national government has enlisted China Roads and Bridges, a Chinese firm, to repair all the roads in the city centre.

This fight for control of the city hit crescendo on Thursday when Sonko decided to name Miguna Miguna as his deputy in a move that caught everyone by surprise. It had been assumed that since Igathe is from Mt Kenya, then his replacement should also come from the region. Those in the know say State House was hoping to bulldoze its choice for deputy governor like it did when it pressured Sonko to hire Peter Kariuki as county secretary last month after a stalemate that run for three months.

Part of the theory surrounding Miguna’s choice for the deputy governor is that since Sonko fears he will be impeached, he wants to make it harder for Jubilee since the party cannot stomach the thought of having the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general in charge of the city. He has however disputed these claims.

