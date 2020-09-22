SHOCKING VIDEO: Stop hypocrisy, LEGALISE MARIJUANA, Senator Olekina urges Uhuru regime

Narok senator Ledama Olekina on Tuesday September 22, 2020 shared a video of himself in a large marijuana plantation.

The ODM lawmaker through in the video that was posted on his official Twitter account is seen in the middle of a large plantation with marijuana that has grown taller to an extend of covering him up.

While noting that he had been hosted by someone on the farm, the lawmaker said that the farm’s owner had revealed to him that the plants are used for construction and medicinal purposes.

Senator Olekina used the opportunity to express his disappointment to the Kenyan government, wondering why the crop has not yet been legalised in the country.

While noting that one can actually get high from smoking marijuana, Olekina said that the government should look at the fact that marijuana can be used to relieve pain in cancer patients.

In the video, the lawmaker want the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government to look at the medicinal aspect and legalise marijuana.

“Life! I swear all of us are naturally high! Some with Nyasore others busaaa! instead of giving directions or consulting they decide to give a striker the ball while facing the goal post! Sawa twende Kazi!” he captioned his video.

A proposal seeking to decriminalise cannabis and setting free people jailed on charges of possessing or using it sharply divided the Senate in 2017.

In a petition presented to the House by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Mr Sammy Gwada Ogot said cannabis sativa has documented medicinal and industrial uses, a petition that Olekina supported.

Senators OleKina (Narok), George Khaniri (Vihiga), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and Isaac Mwaura (Nominated) said Mr Ogot should be given an opportunity to present his case.

Mr Kina said the petition was worth investigating as some studies had shown that bhang could be a pain killer.

This was after Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and his Kisii counterpart Samson Ongeri said the House should not spend time discussing “something that is illegal”.