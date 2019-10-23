Exposed: DP Ruto sired 30 children out of wedlock between 2007-2012- Miguna reveals

After being attacked by Kenyans for continuously disrespecting ODM leader Raila Odinga by digging into his family matters on social media, self proclaimed general Dr Miguna Miguna has unleashed another scathing attack against deputy president Dr William Ruto.

Miguna had on Tuesday promised Kenyans that his ‘revolutionary hammer’ would today (Wednesday) fall on DP Ruto.

In the video shared on his social media handles and you tube, Miguna says that he had spared Ruto during his regular attacks on Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta just because Ruto is a deputy.

While referring to Ruto as a deputy despot, Miguna alleges that DP’s controversies dates back in early 90’s when he joined KANU has his studies at the University of Nairobi.

He alleges that the DP alongside former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo became KANU’s vicious youth leaders back in 1992.

He accuses Ruto, who he claims they schooled together at UoN, of forgetting about his visionary Christianity to join KANU instead of looking for work to do.

VIDEO:

