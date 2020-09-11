VIDEO: Ruto fires back at Raila for questioning his source of wealth

Deputy President William Ruto has responded to ODM leader Raila Odinga after he questioned his source of wealth.

Speaking in Taita Taveta where he joined leaders from the region including Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, the former Prime Minister questioned how the Deputy President acquired funds to conduct donations week in week out with his youth empowerment program.

Responding to Raila’s question, Ruto called for the consideration of the many Kenyans who are grappling to make ends meet.

“Let us be mindful about the sorry situation of millions of Kenyans struggling to meet their daily needs and above all put food on the table. Let us acknowledge that every Hustle matters,” noted Ruto.

The Deputy President has been conducting women and youth empowerment programs at his Karen residence, donating business equipment such as motorbikes, water tanks and washing machines.

Raila claimed that Ruto’s monthly salary could hardly sustain the monthly donations that he conducts to the vulnerable communities.

“He has called the youth to give them wheelbarrows, others are given motorbikes and water tanks, why is that money not in the government treasury, and you have donated that money?

“One person donates Ksh. 1 million in a month and your salary is not even Ksh. 2 million, where is that money from? That is a big corruption scandal,” stated Raila.

The former Prime Minister added that Ruto walks around in church donating money which Raila claimed had been misappropriated and also hit out at the DP for frequently quoting bible verses.

Ruto also responded to Raila criticising his donations during his rally in Kisii as he claimed that the former Prime Minister does not understand common mwananchi problems as his father was the vice-president.