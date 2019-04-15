VIDEO: Oscar Sudi goes personal with Atwoli, brands him old fool who has failed to take care of wife

Following COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s Saturday remarks that indicated that William Ruto will not be Kenya’s president come 2022 due to the fact that he will not even make it to the ballot in the first place, Ruto’s allies have come out to angrily lash out at him.

Ruto’s key ally Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has gone personal with Atwoli whom he has called out for being some sort of old fool who has failed to offer direction to the Country.

According to Sudi, a man like Atwoli who cannot even take care of his wife should not parade himself to the public in lecturing the country on who to vote in or not to vote in as President come 2022.

The past few days have seen a number of audio clips alleged to be from Atwoli’s wife do rounds the social media. In the clips, Atwoli’s wife is heard narrating how the trade unionist has neglected her and left her to even sleep hungry.

It is this clip that informed Sudi’s attack on Khalwale as he urged him to first take care of his wife before lecturing Kenyans on leadership.

Sudi has also referred to Atwoli as a very stupid man whose age has done nothing to change his perspective towards life.

Sudi ha said that he is friends with Atwoli’s Kids and even his kids are ashamed to refer to him as “Dad”

The Kapseret MP was speaking to Journalists in Eldoret on Sunday.

He also asked Atwoli to prepare to give Ruto’s supporters the necessary answers should anything bad happen to the DP following his remarks in Lamu on Saturday.

“We are taking Atwoli’s sentiments seriously as a community and if anything happens to William Ruto then Atwoli should be ready to tell us,” Said Sudi.

