Video: Nyali Mp Jicho Pevu Surprises Kiambu church after speaking in fluent Kikuyu

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali stunned the congregation at St Martin’s ACK in Kahawa Wendani when he spoke in the local Kikuyu language on Sunday.

When he rose to speak, the church members went quiet after he introduced himself in Kikuyu prompting him to ask why they were surprised.

“I come from Mombasa and I’m the MP for Nyali Constituency. I’m happy to be here this day.

“We are doing the work of God and His church and we’ll move on together,” he spoke in vernacular.

Deputy President William Ruto and other politicians at St Martin’s Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kahawa Wendani.

After explaining that he didn’t want to surprise the congregation any more than he already had, Mohammed Ali spoke in Swahili which he is well known for.



He stated that the ongoing fight against corruption should not be selective.

Moha also delved into the discussion that has been going on about donating money to churches.

The MP explained that there was no way members of the clergy could tell the source of contributions that are made in churches

When the video went viral on social media, a netizen disclosed one instance where they were surprised by a stranger who could understand her vernacular language.

“One day in campus my roommate came with a Somali and we decided to switch languages and we were talking about how cute he looked and how many camels he has back at home.

“He was quiet all along and as he was leaving, he told me ‘Mercy, you are also attractive and I have 70 camels at home. See you later’. I almost fainted,” recalled Mercy Ndirangu.